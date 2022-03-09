An early Wednesday fire damaged a south Minneapolis church that is more than 100 years old.
Crews were called to the Church of the Incarnation on the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue S. at about 3:40 a.m. on a report of a large fire on the first floor, said Melanie Rucker, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which was contained largely to the sanctuary and the roof above it, Rucker said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not determined how the fire started, Rucker said.
The church dates to the early 1900s and serves about 2,500 families, according to its website.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Fire damages historic south Minneapolis church
The fire broke out at about 3:40 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation.
West Metro
Driver allegedly was drunk and traveling 124 mph before fatal three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove
The wreck killed a 67-year-old woman.
East Metro
Twin Cities suburban police battling car thieves with new GPS technology
Squad cars are being outfitted with StarChase, which shoots a device onto a fleeing vehicle so it can be tracked.
St. Paul
After COVID-19 cancellations, Twin Cities pubs and parades prepare for St. Patrick's Day revival
Parades in St. Paul and Columbia Heights will be held after a two-year hiatus.
Obituaries
Gwen Lawrence, who provided foster care for 189 infants awaiting adoption, dies at 90
"She was a giver. She always wanted to help however she could," her daughter said.