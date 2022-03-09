An early Wednesday fire damaged a south Minneapolis church that is more than 100 years old.

Crews were called to the Church of the Incarnation on the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue S. at about 3:40 a.m. on a report of a large fire on the first floor, said Melanie Rucker, assistant chief of administration for the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which was contained largely to the sanctuary and the roof above it, Rucker said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have not determined how the fire started, Rucker said.

The church dates to the early 1900s and serves about 2,500 families, according to its website.