A shuttered creamery in Hastings went up in flames late Wednesday and the building appears to be a total loss.

The fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. at the historic Hastings Co-Op Creamery, which had produced a variety of dairy products and organic cheeses for 110 years. The facility closed last month after Metropolitan Council in June discovered thousands of gallons of milk and cream were leaking into the Hastings Wastewater Treatment Plant, which feeds into the Mississippi River.

Smoke billowed high into the air near the facility at 17th and Vermillion streets at the peak of the fire. Officials closed a five-block section of Hwy. 61, which remained closed Thursday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Multiple agencies responded to the four-alarm fire. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.