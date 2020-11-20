The Traveler Dave Marsh of Mahtomedi

During a visit to Denver to see his son in December 2019, Marsh took a drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in the hope of taking photographs. "Forecast was clear, however that changed once we arrived. We were happy to get out of there safely, as my rental car was no match for the amount of snow that was coming down," Marsh wrote in an e-mail. The one photo he was able to snap was a beauty: This lone deer in a snowstorm. He took the image from his car with a Sony RX-100 point-and-shoot camera. "Very good quality for those days and trips that you don't want to lug a bunch of gear," he wrote.