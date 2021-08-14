Betsy Kelly, a pro whose home course is TPC Twin Cities, won the Minnesota Women's State Open on Friday, shooting a closing 2-over 75 for a 148 total at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington.

She edged defending champion Kathryn VanArragon, Bunker Hills Golf Club, by one shot. They were tied going to the final hole; Kelly got a par, VanArragon a bogey. VanArragon, 16, was the youngest champion in tournament history last year. She will be a junior at Blaine High School this fall. She finished with a 76 for a 149.

Kelly tied for eighth in this tournament a year ago. She won a high school individual state title in 2009 as a junior at Forest Lake and later played at Colorado State.

"I've wanted to win this tournament since I was 10," said Kelly, whose last state championship win came at the 2010 Minnesota Girls' Junior PGA Championship at Giants Ridge. "Born and raised here and playing in this event, this win means so much because I dreamed of it as a kid. It's good to win again — I haven't won in a while. It's nice to see all the work in the last two years has paid off."

Olivia Herrick, Dellwood Country Club, and Olivia Salonek, Cragun's Legacy Course, tied for third at 151.

Isabella McCauley, who was tied for the lead after the first round with Kelly and VanArragon at 73, finished in a tie for fifth. McCauley, Southview Country Club, shot a 79 for a 152 total.

Holmgren falls U.S. Am

Van Holmgren, of Plymouth, lost 1 up to Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., in the round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club. Sharpstene overtook Holmgren on the last two holes, winning both on a birdie and par.

D-man commits to U

Sam Rinzel, a defenseman for Chaska High School, announced he has committed to the Gophers men's hockey program. The 6-4, 181-pound Rinzel had eight goals and 17 assists in 19 games as a sophomore last season.

• The Gophers women's golf team announced its 2021-22 schedule, which includes four fall tournaments, opening with the ANNIKA Invitational, Sept. 13-15 in Lake Elmo. "This event is ranked the No. 1 tournament every year in terms of strength of field," coach Rhyll Brinsmead said.

• Terry Ganley, longtime Gophers swimming coach, will serve as grand marshal for the University of Minnesota's football homecoming parade Sept. 24.

• The Gophers men's golf team announced its five-tournament fall schedule. It will begin Sept. 5-7 with the Marquette Intercollegiate in Erin, Wis. The one home meet will be the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm on Sept. 12-13 in Independence.