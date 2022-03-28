Rachel Platten could be the right woman for the job to get fans and players riled up for the NCAA Women's Final Four tournament in town this weekend.

The "Fight Song" hitmaker will perform for free at the NCAA's Super Saturday Concert at the Minneapolis Convention Center, organizers announced Monday afternoon.

Open to everyone — not just game-goers — the concert is scheduled 6-10 p.m. on the night between the two opening Final Four games (Friday) and the championship match (Sunday) at Target Center. Wristbands to attend the performance will be given out at the convention center.

Last seen in town opening for Pentatonix at Xcel Energy Center in 2019, Platten has seen "Fight Song" used everywhere from Ford SUV commercials to Susan G. Komen cancer fund promotions to Hillary Clinton's campaign trail. It was a No. 6 on the pop charts in 2015.

The New York singer issued another motivational single last year titled "Soldiers" while also welcoming her second of two children in 2021.

The Saturday concert is among several free events and attractions open to the general public around the women's tournament, appearing in the Twin Cities for the first time since 1995.