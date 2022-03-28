With a strong buzz building for her fifth album "Dance Fever," England's second-biggest-voiced pop star Florence Welch and her dramatic band Florence + the Machine will return to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 8 six dates into their North American tour.

Tickets for the Thursday night performance go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet announced. Pre-sale options begin Tuesday. Sam Fender will open the St. Paul date, another British songwriter who gained traction last year with the title track from his second record, "Seventeen Going Under."

Last seen at Xcel Center in 2016 — following their fast rise from sold-out Minnesota Zoo and State Theater shows in the early-'10s — Welch and her band recorded the new album during the pandemic with help from red-hot producer Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey) as well as Glass Animals leader Dave Bayley. It's due out May 13.

The second single off the record, "King," is shaping up to be F+TM's biggest hit since 2011's "Dog Days Are Over" — and perhaps a feminist anthem for the ages, too.