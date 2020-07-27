A fight between two men Sunday night in an alley in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood ended with one of them dead and the other in police custody.

Officers were called to the alley on the 600 block of W. Edmund Avenue about 11:15 p.m. on a report of a fight. They found an adult man gravely injured and a teenage suspect at the scene, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Police and paramedics rendered aid to the victim, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, but he died at the scene, Linders said.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters, where investigators were interviewing him to determine what led to the fight. Two witnesses at the scene also gave statements to police.

Linders said the two men knew each other and that it appears to be a domestic issue.

“That is what we are trying to determine,” Linders said. “We don’t know exactly what led to the fight.”

It was not immediately clear if drugs or weapons were found at the scene, he said.

Neither the name of the man who died or the teen arrested have been released.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.