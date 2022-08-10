Federal regulators have quashed LTD Broadband's controversial efforts to become a major provider of rural broadband in Minnesota and several other states, leaving the buildout program in limbo.

LTD, which had won $311 in federal subsidies to build out broadband in Minnesota alone, "is not reasonably capable of complying" with requirements for the program, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a Wednesday ruling.

The FCC also ruled against SpaceX's Starlink's auction bid, winning $885.5 million in contracts, according to Reuters.

Rural communities and businesses say the lack of reliable broadband is holding back economies outside metro areas and further eroding small towns.

LTD, a relatively small player in broadband business, snared $1.3 billion out of $9.2 billion awarded by the federal government in a 2020 auction to subsidize rural broadband. It was the biggest award for any company and covered portions of work in 15 states — and brought immediate concerns from state and industry officials on the company's ability to complete the contract.

In Minnesota, LTD won 76 % of all money allocated to the state from the 2020 federal auction. Its grants cover parts of 38 counties. All of LTD's winning bids nationally that weren't already in default, are now in default, the FCC said.

An FCC spokesman said the locations for LTD's winning bids will still be eligible for other state and federal rural broadband funding programs. The federal government is likely to conduct other subsidy auctions.

LTD was founded by an entrepreneur from southern Minnesota, Corey Hauer, and is now based in Las Vegas. The largest concentration of LTD's employees is in Minnesota.

In a statement, Hauer said LTD is "extremely disappointed in the FCC staff decision" and is "evaluating its next steps."

"I don't believe the FCC fully appreciated the benefits LTD Broadband would bring to hundreds of thousands of rural Americans," he said.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is currently investigating whether to revoke a key permit for LTD, though that effort may now be moot.

The investigation stems from a petition by two trade groups, one for telecom providers, the other for rural electric co-ops. They have claimed that LTD is essentially incapable of building out the network it has promised.

The trade groups pointed to LTD's trouble in South Dakota, where state regulators rejected its permit this March, saying the company lacked technical and financial capabilities. LTD's federal grants there are now in jeopardy, as they are in other states.

Regulators in California, Iowa and North Dakota also rejected permits for LTD.

Winning bidders in the December 2020 auction had to submit a "long-form" application to the FCC, which included detailed financial and technical information. The FCC announced Wednesday that it had rejected LTD's long-form application.

In a document posted to its website, the FCC said it "has an obligation to protect our limited Universal Service Funds and to avoid extensive delays in providing needed service to rural areas, including by avoiding subsidizing risky proposals that promise faster speeds than they can deliver, and/or propose deployment plans that are not realistic or that are predicated on aggressive assumptions and predictions."

Money for the 2020 auction comes from Universal Service Fund, which is fueled with fees paid by U.S. telephone users.

SpaceX won $885.5 million of the auction contracts.

"Starlink's technology has real promise," said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. "But the question before us was whether to publicly subsidize its still developing technology for consumer broadband — which requires that users purchase a $600 dish — with nearly $900 million in universal service funds until 2032."