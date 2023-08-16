Fourteen alleged Minneapolis gang members — including two senior leaders from one prominent group — now face federal gun and drug charges as part of the government's latest push to bring down gun violence in the Twin Cities.

The charges announced Wednesday mark the second such round since U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in May brought forward complex criminal conspiracy charges against 45 alleged members of the Highs and Bloods street gangs.

This time, Luger said, prosecutors are also going after those from the Lows, a well-established north Minneapolis street gang that is locked in a violent rivalry with the Highs. These organizations are being blamed for a large share of the surge in gun crimes since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the uprisings that followed George Floyd's murder.

Unlike the first cases announced in May, this week's new arrests do not include charges under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which is being used to charge a collective group of co-conspirators for taking part in organized crime.

Instead, Luger said, "we saw an opportunity to bring significant federal charges against a large number of gang members."

Two alleged high-ranking members of the Minneapolis Lows gang are included in the new round of charges: Ohagi Charles Walker, 27, and Shannon Aaron Kapriece Jackson, 31.

Walker – identified as a leader of the "Skitz Squad," a subset of the Lows – was arrested this month on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon. Law enforcement investigating reports of planned retaliatory violence following the July 30 murder of a Lows gang member by an shooter from the Highs found a privately made "ghost gun" in Walker's car after he fled a candlelight vigil the following evening. According to charges, an informant told police that Walker was on social media and his cell phone encouraging other gang members to "get outside and get active" after the previous night's slaying.

Jackson was charged on the same day but in a separate complaint outlining counts of fentanyl possession, illegal gun possession and using a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking. Prosecutors also charged Cartrelle Ismail Smith, 27, on similar counts in connection with a raid on Jackson's Minneapolis home late last month as law enforcement suspected Jackson of being involed in a recent Minneapolis nightclub shooting.

There, officers found two Glock pistols outfitted with conversion devices, also known as "switches" or "auto sears," that turn firearms into fully automatic machineguns. Such devices have become a focus of Luger's violent crime strategy and examples of their use were on full display throughout Wednesday's new charges.

Other alleged Lows members facing gun and/or drug charges in this new operation include: Michael Marshawn Dalton, 29; Marquez Demar Hill-Turnipseed, 21; Kaprice Richards, 22; and Clenest Demon Wells, Jr., 26.

Three new alleged Highs members were also charged: Jermaine William Jackson, Jr., 26; Adrion Kelley, 19; and Joe Lee Rudolph-Meeks, 28.

The charges include three alleged members of the 10z/20z gang: James Edward Hollman, Jr., 32; Devon Lamont Holt, 33; and Marvin Miller, Jr., 35.

And one more alleged Bloods member has been charged: Dante Joseph Tyus, 29.

All 14 of those charged are in custody, Luger said.

At a Wednesday news conference, Luger, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara each credited ongoing enforcement operations with starting to bring down violent crime levels in Minneapolis.

"We're working to take our streets back," Witt said. "We don't want people living in fear."

O'Hara said Wednesday that "127 fewer families have had a loved one affected by gun violence" so far this year as compared to this point in 2022. He said that conditions have calmed dramatically in one stretch on the city's northside — the West Broadway and Lyndale corridor — that has historically been a hot spot for shootings. There, the chief said, just one person has been shot so far this year — compared to 30 at this point in 2022 and 38 in 2021.

Luger said that prosecutors are still working to build additional RICO cases but Wednesday's new cases were brought in order to make arrests quickly "as these are violent offenders we want to get off the street quickly."

Prosecutors last week won their first trial conviction of an alleged Bloods member charged in May's first wave of cases when a jury convicted Nathan John Walz, 35, of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

But Luger on Wednesday pointed out that many of the crimes alleged in this latest set of charges were carried out after May's announcement.

"We need people to understand how focused and serious we are," Luger said.