Federal disaster relief has been approved to aide with repairs and recovery in 23 Minnesota counties damaged by thunderstorms and tornadoes in mid-May.

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Saturday that a major disaster declaration had been issued for the counties, which sustained an estimated $11 million in damages from storms and floods between May 8 and May 13.

"I'm grateful that more assistance is on its way, and I'm committed to continuing the work to rebuild," Walz said in his statement.

Minnesota also is seeking federal disaster assistance related to ongoing flooding in the northwest region of the state, and a deadline extension to continue assessing damages from a Memorial Day tornado outbreak before requesting assistance related to that event.

Federal relief related to the mid-May storms was granted for the following Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine Counties.