Another round of severe weather is possible Thursday, a day after storms packing tropical storm force winds toppled trees and power lines leaving thousands across the metro in the dark.

No tornadoes were reported with the storms that marched across southern and central Minnesota Wednesday, although there were reports of funnel clouds, said Chris O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Still it was a storm "we hope we don't see again," he said.

A repeat is possible Thursday. Near-record highs of 90 degrees and humid conditions will likely fuel more storms. Much of western Minnesota from Fergus Falls to Marshall is under a moderate risk for twisters, large hail, and widespread wind damage possible, the weather service. A moderate risk is the second-highest threat level and means long-lived widespread intense storms are likely, the weather service said.

"It's not often that we see that [level]," O'Brien said.

Winds gusting over 60 mph accompanied with hail and heavy rain blasted through the metro just after 8 p.m. and caused a tree to fall on a house in Coon Rapids splitting the structure on the 400 block of 105th Lane NW. in half. The homeowners were reported to be okay.

That appeared to be the worst of the damage in Anoka County, said Tierney Peters, with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. But some trees were down elsewhere across the county.

In the east metro, no serious damage was reported, but some trees were down, said Laura Perkinswith the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Elsewhere large trees also were reported down in Brooklyn Park, where city crews on Thursday fanned out to remove downed trees interfering with traffic and moving those trees to the boulevard. High water caused some motorists to be stranded near the Rosedale mall, authorities said.

The metro area and central Minnesota from Brainerd to St. Cloud, to Mankato to Albert Lea is under an enhanced risk for strong storms, the weather service said.

By midmorning Thursday, Xcel Energy reported about 28,000 customers were still without electricity, down from nearly 80,000 during the peak of the storm. That included Hopkins High School which cancelled in-person learning for the day.

The strongest winds topped out at 77 mph in Shakopee with winds clocking in at 60 mph or greater reported at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Hopkins, Anoka, Eden Prairie and Roseville where front doors of a Target store were blown out.

Hail 1 inch in diameter was reported in Woodbury and Newport, the weather service said.

In Minneapolis, a flash flood warning was issued, and cars were stalled and partly submerged in Minneapolis at 50th Street and Nicollet Avenue, 28th Street and Lyndale Avenue and 42nd Street and 38th Avenue. Flooding at the Mall of America also caused the light rail to temporarily stop service, and Metro Transit temporarily halted Green Line service due to high winds.

Some traffic lights and streetlights were also out across the metro area. The soccer field at Allianz Field in St. Paul also flooded, suspending Wednesday's game between Minnesota United and Colorado. The Bloomington Fire Department tweeted that firefighters responded to numerous incidents, including removing trees from roadways.

In southern Minnesota, possible tornadoes were reported near New Ulm and Storden, but none have been confirmed, O'Brien said. On Wednesday afternoon, storms dumped more than 3 inches of rain near Waseca, Minn., and hail 1 inch in diameter or greater was reported in Plainview, Kasson, Pine Island, St. Michael and Cottonwood. The largest stones — 2½ inches in diameter or the size of a tennis ball — fell in Oronoco, just north of Rochester, the Weather Service said.

Behind the storms, temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s Friday and low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

"We will be back to spring," O'Brien said.