Time-tested solutions for eliminating your credit card debt

Start off by asking yourself, am I more like Spock or Dr. McCoy; Sherlock Holmes or Dr. Watson; Hercule Poirot or Captain Hastings (depending on your reading and television preferences!). Logic will appeal to you if you identify with Spock, Holmes and Poirot. Make a list of your credit card debts, starting with the highest rate and ending with the lowest rate card. Pay the minimum on your cards except the highest rate one. That’s where you target the extra savings. When it’s paid off, move on to the next highest-rate debt and so on.