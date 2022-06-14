Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of a 31-yearold man in Red Lake, Minn.

Jacob Hunter was killed at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 2020, in the East Barton's area of Red Lake, according to a news release from the FBI's Minneapolis office on Monday. The FBI is investigating his death.

He moved to Red Lake in 2000 and graduated from Red Lake Nation College in 2014, according to his obituary in Red Lake Nation News.

He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and watching and quoting from movies, according to the obituary. Hunter is remembered for his sense of humor and laughter.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI's Minneapolis office at 763-569-8000. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.