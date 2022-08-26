The Justice Department on Friday released a heavily redacted affidavit outlining the FBI's justification for searching former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this month to recover classified documents removed from the White House at the end of Trump's presidency. The document is the sworn statement that the FBI submitted to a judge so it could obtain a warrant to search Trump's property. It has been redacted to remove private information about witnesses and investigative tactics.

