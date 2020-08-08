A young man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in Minneapolis, marking the city’s 44th homicide of 2020.

Officers were called to the area of Van White Memorial Boulevard and N. 4th Avenue at 7:47 p.m., said police spokesman John Elder.

The victim, who was in his late teens, was rushed to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation found that the stabbing occurred as the victim fought with another person, Elder said.

Overnight Friday in Minneapolis, at least three people were shot and wounded and one was stabbed.

At 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home in the 2100 block of S. Pillsbury Avenue on a report of a stabbing during a domestic dispute. A man suffering from wounds “associated with an edged weapon” was taken to HCMC with critical injuries, Elder said. Another man was arrested and jailed in connection with the case.

At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2900 block of NE. Tyler Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man “reported that he was a victim of a robbery nearby but couldn’t say where,” Elder said. The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

At 1:52 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3500 block of S. Columbus Avenue on a report of a shooting. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot at least twice. He is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, police were called when a bullet grazed a man in the head in the 100 block of 15th Street, police said. He was taken to HCMC for treatment.