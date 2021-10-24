A deadly automobile accident in Brooklyn Center shut down a stretch of northbound Hwy. 100 late Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it was investigating the fatal crash but had no further details. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Hwy. 100 near the Humboldt Avenue exit, just south of Interstate 694.

Northbound Hwy. 100 from 57th Avenue in Brooklyn Center to Interstate 694 will be closed for an "extended amount of time," the State Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday.