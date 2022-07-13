Winona-based Fastenal, a distributor of industrial and construction supplies, was able to keep ahead of rising costs, posting solid earnings Wednesday for the spring quarter.

Fastenal's quarterly results are considered a bellwether for industrial and manufacturing companies. It is among the first companies to report their results every three-month cycle.

The company earned $287.1 million, or 50 cents a share, up 20% from the second quarter last year. Sales grew 18% to $1.78 billion.

Fastenal didn't make broad price increases in the second quarter, but benefited from price actions taken over the last 12 months that helped to offset the rising costs, particularly on their fasteners, metals, plastics and transportation. The company also kept open the prospect they would take further pricing actions in the second half of 2022.

Results largely met analyst expectations. Collectively, the analysts covering Fastenal expected earnings of 50 cents a share for the quarter, up from 42 cents in the same quarter last year. They expect revenue to grow more than 18% to $1.785 billion.

Growth in the industrial economy is a key to Fastenal's long-term growth initiatives, which are to add more onsite locations. These are Fastenal sales and services locations located within or in close to a customer's facility. It also plans to add more of their industrial vending machines.

Fastenal signed 102 new onsite locations in the second quarter and now have 208 locations signed for the year.

Revenue that came through their vending and connected bin and stocking locations, which Fastenal collectively refers to as FMI Technology, increased 37% to $640.6 in the second quarter as signings for installations increased 10.6% during the quarter.

Shares of Fastenal were trading down in early trading Wednesday at $47.77, down 4.4%