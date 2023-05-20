More from Star Tribune
Politics
Minnesota legislative session breaking bad for hospitals, nursing homes
Human services, health bills advancing through Legislature, but not with proposals backed by health care facilities.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man charged with killing rival gang member at party
Donta Brown, 29, is accused of two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Quinntrail Young.
North Metro
Slain Andover woman's family raises awareness around domestic violence
Jennifer Yang family says they have had to fight, since her death at her husband's hand and his suicide, to make decisions about her funeral and their kids.
South Metro
Farm Friday at the Landing in Shakopee
The 1857 farm the Landing gave visitors a chance to experience life on a subsistence farm in the Minnesota Territory on Friday, May 19, 2023.
North Metro
Energy secretary announces electric vehicle grants, spotlights clean energy in Minnesota
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced grants to two nonprofits to make electric vehicles more accessible to underserved communities.