The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, representing seven plaintiffs who claimed a rental licensing ordinance was aimed at driving racial minorities out of Faribault, settled a lawsuit with the city on Wednesday.

The city will pay a $685,00 lump sum to the plaintiffs and will reform its ordinance in a way that protects people of color from discrimination and vulnerable people who deserve a second chance, said Alejandro Ortiz, attorney for the ACLU.

City officials decided to settle the case to avoid further costs of litigation, said attorney Paul D. Reuvers, who represented Faribault.

The plaintiffs include Somali Community Resettlement Services, which helped seven families that faced eviction, according to an ACLU news release. Most of them had to leave the city because they were unable to find housing.

A law passed in 2014 requires Faribault landlords to get a rental license from the city. To get and keep the license, landlords had to take part in the city's Crime Free Housing Program.

That program allowed the city to evict renters if any member of the household or a guest engaged in what police deemed to be criminal activity, even if no arrest was made or charge was filed, according to the suit. That means renters could be evicted, for example, if neighbors call police with complaints of excessive noise.

Under the reforms, landlords are no longer required to perform background checks on potential tenants. If they do, they are only allowed to use a system that does not list misdemeanors, arrests that did not lead to a conviction or felony convictions that are more than five years old, Ortiz said.

Tenants also have a right to appeal determinations of disorderly conduct. Complaints of potential domestic abuse can no longer be used as a violation against a tenant, according to the settlement. Children under then age of 2 no longer count in a household's occupancy limit.