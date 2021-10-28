DULUTH — A woman who died Wednesday morning in a house explosion on Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minn., was identified as Eva Gramse.
Gramse, 72, of Faribault, Minn., was found inside the home, which was destroyed by fire. Her husband, Michael Gramse, 72, was found severely injured in the yard, and airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. His condition Thursday was listed as "serious."
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office The Sheriff's Office and state fire marshal are investigating the explosion, which was reported about 9:30 a.m. Eight agencies assisted at the scene.
Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450
