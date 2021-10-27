DULUTH — A woman died in a house explosion on Lake Vermilion near Tower, Minn., Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner, a man, was found severely injured in the Greenwood Township yard and airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth. Emergency responders found the woman inside the home, which was destroyed by fire. Authorities haven't yet released the identities of either, pending notification of family. The Sheriff's Office and state fire marshal are investigating the explosion, which was reported about 9:30 a.m. Eight agencies assisted at the scene.

Jana Hollingsworth