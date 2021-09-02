Name change: This will be the first game at newly renamed Huntington Bank Stadium, which had been called TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009. Huntington Bank acquired TCF Bank in June.

Weather: The forecast calls for 71 degrees for the kickoff at 7 p.m., with winds from the southeast at 12 mph and a 22% chance of rain. The rain chance increases to 56% at 10 p.m.

Health: The University of Minnesota requires face coverings be worn indoors at the stadium for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The U "strongly encourages" masks outdoors at the stadium, but does not require them and is not requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend, as LSU has done.

Food: New menu options include the Sizzle Stand at Section 135, featuring barbecue pulled pork sliders, and Northern Taco (Sections 109 and 140) with its 64-ounce Super Nacho. The West Plaza will have several local restaurant stands, including Parlour Burger, Curds&Cakes and Brat Dog.

Pregame: Tailgate lots open at 2 p.m. The "Ski-U-March" welcome for the team off the bus will start about 2½ hours before game time near Gate C. … The Gophers invite fans to gather two hours before kickoff outside 3M Arena at Mariucci, where food and beverages will be sold and KFAN's pregame radio show will be broadcast. The Gophers Spirit Rally featuring the marching band spirit squad will be there about one hour before game time.

Broadcasts: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft have the call on Fox (Ch. 9). Mike Grimm, Darrell Thompson and Justin Gaard are back for KFAN (100.3-FM).