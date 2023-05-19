The day after Jennifer Yang was killed by her husband in what authorities called a murder-suicide, her family had to fight to gain custody over her body and for a say in how her funeral would be held.

Now, her siblings are trying to raise awareness about domestic violence, in defiance of what they say are certain patriarchal traditions in the Hmong Community.

Yang, 36, was found dead in her home March 10. Police say her husband Fue Her, 40, shot her and then turned the gun on himself.

The day after Yang's death, her brother, David Yang, said that he and the rest of her family had a tense discussion with Her's family about the specifics of Jennifer's funeral. In Hmong culture, the husband's family typically gets control over the wife's funeral.

When the husband's family refused to budge on certain details, such as whether it would be a closed casket, Yang's family went against tradition and declared that they would plan her funeral.

"We said, 'No, we're going to do this ourselves,'" David Yang said. "Our sister didn't kill their son, so if they didn't want to negotiate, we would fundraise our own money for the funeral."

Still, aspects of Hmong culture have restricted Yang's family, including not being able to retrieve Jennifer's personal documents or belongings. Yang's club football jersey was displayed at the funeral, but had to be returned to her in-laws afterwards, David Yang said.

"To this day we haven't received one piece of paper, not her purse, nothing of hers," he said.

Several hundred people attended the May 7 funeral. The service was unconventional, with several domestic violence awareness groups invited to speak and advocate for victims to seek help if they need it.

"We're trying to make those changes so our kids, and especially female kids, have equality and somewhat equal rights to be able to leave a relationship and not feel threatened," David Yang said. "I don't want any family to go through this and lose a sister too."

One group in attendance was Transforming Generations, a Twin Cities nonprofit created in 2016 that works to reduce gender-based violence within the Hmong community. Xay Yang, the group's executive director, said it often works with women fleeing violence from their spouse, sometimes including women from other states fleeing to Minnesota.

Xay Yang said she wished her organization could have helped Jennifer Yang before she was murdered. . David Yang said his sister was planning on leaving Fue on the Friday morning when she was killed.

In cases where a spouse feels they need to leave but that it would put them in danger, Xay Yang urges people to ask for a police escort or to come to their group for advice.

"Every time, we always think about what if she had made it to our door," she said.

The struggles Hmong women and families go through in domestic violence cases are often complicated by cultural norms, Xay said. When a spouse wants to leave a relationship, for instance, women are often required to go through a mediation session with the families to encourage them to stay.

"A lot of times, they tell you to go back and hold your tongue, to be patient, and it doesn't change anything," Xay Yang said.

Following her murder, Jennifer's three kids have been living with Her's parents in Andover. The whole family had been living with them prior to Fue Her's crime.

David Yang said one of his sisters has started a custody case for the children, adding he thinks Yang's family should be given priority regarding custody considering she was murdered.

"We feel like those kids were more of Jennifer's," he said. "The law needs to change where if the husband kills someone's daughter, her parents should have the right to get the kids first."

David Yang described his sister as the favorite of five sisters, and said she had a tendency to focus on others instead of herself.

"She had this glow about her, she was just so different and so nice," her brother said.

At the funeral, Transforming Generations' message was about "how we really have to reevaluate the ways in which we practice our cultural processes, because it doesn't work nowadays for us — things are different," Xay Yang said.

Transforming Generations also works with families of domestic violence victims, men who are past offenders for domestic violence, and runs programs for youths and the LGBTQ community.

Other groups that attended the funeral included the Domestic Abuse Project and the Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline. There were also members of the Valkyries, a predominantly Hmong amateur flag football team Jennifer Yang was on.

Some phone numbers for domestic violence victim services are: