Six juveniles are persons of interest in threats to historically black colleges
The bureau said it was investigating the threats as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes.
Biden aims to cut cancer deaths by half in 25 years
The renewed effort is part of his broader push to "end cancer as we know it."
Local
Students' dispute led to shooting at Richfield school, police say
Richfield police and local officials shared new details about a shooting that left one student dead and another seriously wounded. The suspects in jail are 2 men, ages 18 and 19, from Minneapolis.
West Metro
Walz supports independent audit of Southwest light-rail project
There's bipartisan support for probe, but GOP wants project halted during audit.