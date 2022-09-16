The next few weeks will be filled with pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes. That's because it's that time of the year to take in the fall beauty in all its glory. If you're looking for inspiration in the garden and inside the home this fall, these upcoming events might be just the ticket:

Autumn bounty

From pumpkins and corn shocks to poufs and artwork, Bachman's Ideas House is filled with autumn-styled vignettes. Get DIY fall decorating ideas for every room in your home, and outside, too. A portion of ticket proceeds for the self-guided tour benefits Second Harvest Heartland.

When: Through Oct. 2.

Where: Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

Cost: $5, with 20% of proceeds benefiting a local food shelf.

Info: bachmans.com, 612-861-7676.

Ornamental grasses on display

With 200 varieties of grasses, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's Ornamental Grass Collection is "unique in North America, and rivals others worldwide," according to the American Public Gardens Association. See the collection in all its fall glory and ask grass-related questions of Mary Meyer, professor emeritus and extension horticulturist and the collection's curator.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.

Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska).

Cost: Event access is included with arboretum gate admission (general admission, $15; ages 15 and younger, free).

Info: https://arb.umn.edu/ornamental-grass-open-house; 612-624-2200.

Daffodil sale

This is prime time for planting spring bulbs. The Daffodil Society of Minnesota is holding its annual fall daffodil sale. Stock up on common bulbs as well as hard-to-find varieties. Come early for best selection.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 or until bulbs are sold out.

Where: Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S, Mpls.,

Cost: Free.

Info: www.daffodilmn.org/eventcal.htm