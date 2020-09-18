When fall comes to Lake Minnetonka, we look forward to every warm lakeside day. Docks are still in and boats are moored ready for crisp breezes and rolling waves. Meet the season with layers and textures: leather and faux fur, wool and silk. Ruffles, animal prints and sweeping capes add extra drama. Trending colors include black, white, burnished sienna and green tones.

Shadow Play

BlankNYC Cheetah jacket, $188, nordstromrack.com

Vince sheer top, $130, nordstromrack.com

Vintage leather pants, $150, studiobstyle.com

Marc Fisher snakeskin boots, $75, nordstromrack.com

Sensi Studio hat, $150, outnet.com



Phelps Bay

Simone Rocha black taffeta blouse, $800, nordstrom.com

JW Anderson A-line cape, $708, farfetch.com

Tory Burch yellow corduroy pants, $80, tjmaxx.com

Frame white button-up, $82, nordstromrack.com

Marc Fisher shoes, $45, nordstromrack.com

Dockside Vintage

Vintage Gucci skirt, $175, studiobstyle.com

Lafayette 148 button-up, $698, nordstromrack.com

Apparis green puffer, $212, farfetch.com

The Pines

Ganni leather dress, $318, farfetch.com

Philosophy fur jacket, $580, farfetch.com

Marc Fisher snakeskin boots, $45, nordstromrack.com

Lawnview

Brandon Maxwell dress, $1,795, nordstrom.com

Black Topshop wrap, $65, nordstromrack.com

Jeffrey Campbell boots, $104, nordstromrack.com

Cheetah scarf, $15, nordstromrack.com