When fall comes to Lake Minnetonka, we look forward to every warm lakeside day. Docks are still in and boats are moored ready for crisp breezes and rolling waves. Meet the season with layers and textures: leather and faux fur, wool and silk. Ruffles, animal prints and sweeping capes add extra drama. Trending colors include black, white, burnished sienna and green tones.
Shadow Play
BlankNYC Cheetah jacket, $188, nordstromrack.com
Vince sheer top, $130, nordstromrack.com
Vintage leather pants, $150, studiobstyle.com
Marc Fisher snakeskin boots, $75, nordstromrack.com
Sensi Studio hat, $150, outnet.com
Phelps Bay
Simone Rocha black taffeta blouse, $800, nordstrom.com
JW Anderson A-line cape, $708, farfetch.com
Tory Burch yellow corduroy pants, $80, tjmaxx.com
Frame white button-up, $82, nordstromrack.com
Marc Fisher shoes, $45, nordstromrack.com
Dockside
Vintage Gucci skirt, $175, studiobstyle.com
Lafayette 148 button-up, $698, nordstromrack.com
Apparis green puffer, $212, farfetch.com
The Pines
Top left
Ganni leather dress, $318, farfetch.com
Philosophy fur jacket, $580, farfetch.com
Marc Fisher snakeskin boots, $45, nordstromrack.com
Lawnview
Top right
Brandon Maxwell dress, $1,795, nordstrom.com
Black Topshop wrap, $65, nordstromrack.com
Jeffrey Campbell boots, $104, nordstromrack.com
Cheetah scarf, $15, nordstromrack.com