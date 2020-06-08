2020 MLB DRAFT

Round 1: Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ESPN, MLB Network)

Rounds 2-5: Thursday, 4 p.m. (ESPN2, MLB Network)

Total picks: 160 (usually the draft is 40 rounds)

Top 10 picks

1. Detroit

2. Baltimore

3. Miami

4. Kansas City

5. Toronto

6. Seattle

7. Pittsburgh

8. San Diego

9. Colorado

10. L.A. Angels

Twins picks: First round, 27th overall; second round, 59th; fourth round, 128th; fifth round, 158th.

• The Twins have no compensatory picks and lost their third-round pick by signing Josh Donaldson.

Top prospects (from mlb.com): Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State; Austin Martin, OF, Vanderbilt; Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M; Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia; Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico State; Garett Mitchell, OF, UCLA; Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS; Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville; Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota; Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas.