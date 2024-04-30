WHITE SANDS NATIONAL PARK, N.M. — An F-16 fighter jet crashed west of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico on Tuesday and the pilot safely ejected, authorities say
Base officials said the Fighting Falcon went down near White Sands National Park shortly before noon.
The pilot was the only person aboard and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for medical care, base spokesperson Denise Ottaviano said.
Base officials said an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.
The F-16 was assigned to the 49th Wing at the base.
Authorities said all non-emergency personnel were being told to avoid the crash site to prevent possible exposure to hazardous chemicals aboard the downed plane.
