The Vikings gained one starter and lost another on offense during Wednesday’s practice.

Right guard Ezra Cleveland was not at the portion of practice open to a couple pool reporters, cleared for entry to the indoor fieldhouse due to COVID-19 restrictions. He was listed as dealing with an ankle injury after playing all 73 snaps in Monday night’s win at Chicago.

The second-round rookie has started four games at right guard since taking over for Dru Samia, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test on Sunday morning.

Veteran Brett Jones, signed again to the 53-man roster this week after two gameday promotions from the practice squad, replaced Cleveland at right guard during Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) returned to practice after missing Monday night’s game due to an injury suffered Nov. 8 against the Lions. Fullback C.J. Ham (non-injury) did not practice.

Limited at practice were Smith, cornerback Cameron Dantzler (concussion), center Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) and defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa (ankle).

Cowboys’ injury report: DE Randy Gregory (illness) and C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) did not practice; guard Zack Martin (calf) was limited.