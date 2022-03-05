BUFFALO, N.Y. — As soon as the Wild seized momentum, the Flyers snatched it back.

Getting stuck in this one-step-forward, one-step-back pattern could have demoralized a Wild lineup already shouldering the weight of a four-game losing streak.

Instead, it might have helped the group shed that slide, since the team's become very familiar with rallying this season.

"We've been there, done that, and the guys have gone through that," coach Dean Evason said. "I honestly don't believe that there was a panic. There certainly wasn't a feel on the bench."

Still, the 5-4 slump-buster at Philadelphia on Thursday was one of the more extreme comebacks of the pack.

The Wild erased four separate deficits, the second game the team has come from behind that many times en route to victory this season; the other was Oct. 19 when the Wild overcame the Jets 6-5 in overtime at Xcel Energy Center.

Only two other clubs have won this way twice in a season: the 1985-86 North Stars and 1989-90 Penguins.

"I'd say our group is pretty persistent playing from behind," said rookie Matt Boldy, who served up the fourth and final equalizer of the night. "We work really hard and find different ways to score goals. They weren't the prettiest, but obviously going in the back of the net is all that matters."

His tying goal combined with three others and a game-winner from defenseman Jonas Brodin also sealed the Wild's 16th one-goal victory, which tied for tops in the NHL and provided another example of the Wild having a knack for prevailing in close contests.

Perhaps practice really does make perfect.

"Clearly, we'd all like to breathe a little easier at the end of the hockey game," Evason said. "But I guess everybody talks about preparing and being in tight, playoff-style atmospheres, and we've been in quite a few of them. Hopefully it [bodes] well not only the rest of the year but hopefully in the playoffs."

Zuccarello out

Key to the outcome against the Flyers was the Wild's top line featuring center Ryan Hartman and wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

Everyone picked up at least a point, with Hartman scoring twice to eclipse his previous career high in goals (19) set as a rookie with the Blackhawks in 2016-17.

"Those two have been producing, but it's been mostly on the power play," Hartman said. "Our line as a whole hasn't been awesome creating chances and finally felt like we had some room out there. We moved our feet. Kirill got the puck and immediately start skating towards their end, and we were able to hold onto the puck. We weren't throwing pucks blindly. We were making plays and seeing the play develop opposed to just hoping.

"So, it's a step in the right direction as a team and for our line, too."

Evason was impressed by Kaprizov's strength and competitiveness, with the Wild bench boss mentioning the 24-year-old as "cranky" when the team was struggling.

"He's not cranky because he's not scoring goals," Evason said. "He's cranky because we're not having success as a team. As a guy that's leading our team in scoring, that's nice to have, to have that leadership quality."

The line, however, didn't get a chance at an encore.

Zuccarello didn't play Friday against the Sabres, sitting out with an upper-body injury. Rookie Mason Shaw drew in for his third career game.

Injury update

Defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and winger Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) are still possibilities for the Sunday matinee vs. Dallas at Xcel Energy Center and will be evaluated that morning.

"Both are real close," Evason said.