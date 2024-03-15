Construction on a 2.7-mile extension that will push the Bruce Vento Regional Trailfarther north into White Bear Lake is slated to break ground late this year.

The Vento Trail, built for bikes and pedestrians, currently runs 7 miles of a planned 13-mile route, from downtown St. Paul to Buerkle Road in White Bear Lake, just north of Maplewood. It follows the path of the former Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

The planned extension will bring the trail's northern terminus to the intersection of Hoffman Road and Highway 61 in White Bear Lake, connecting residents along the route and linking more metro-area trails together, said Scott Yonke, director of planning and development for Ramsey County Parks and Recreation.

In addition to connecting communities along the route, "this project would provide a lot of recreational opportunities and amenities for bicycle and pedestrian users within White Bear Lake," Yonke said. "They don't really have any trail facilities in that area today, so this is going to provide a lot of vital connections."

Yonke said he expects construction to start on the extension in November and take roughly a year. That's all assuming the trail -- still in the permitting phase -- clears hurdles, including an environmental review and approvals from cities the trail will go through.

A second phase, which would extend the trail farther north to County Road J, is in early planning stages, Yonke said, with construction likely years out.