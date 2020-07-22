Your Star Tribune next Wednesday morning will feature photography from the Twins- Cardinals game at Target Field. It will be the first time in more than four months we publish live-action photos from a local game.
For a reminder of what those look like, here are fun shots from some of the last games we photographed.
Twins
Blue Jays will play in Pittsburgh if state of Pennsylvania approves
The Toronto Blue Jays will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh if the state of Pennsylvania approves it, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Vikings
Wolves for sale: Garnett, Wilf family interested in buying team from Taylor
Glen Taylor, who has owned the team since the mid-1990s, said any potential buyer has to guarantee that the team remains in Minnesota.
Sports
Twins 2020 summer preview
Our collection of stories about the long-delayed 2020 baseball season.
Vikings
Edmonton of the CFL decides to drop Eskimos, change its name
The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name.
Twins
Cleveland players, owner meet to discuss potential nickname change
Cleveland's players met Tuesday with owner Paul Dolan to discuss a potential name change for the team, which has been called the Indians for the past 105 years.