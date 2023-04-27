Ex-Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings is expected to enter a plea Thursday afternoon ahead of his manslaughter trial that was set to begin Monday.

Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a high-speed chase July 6, 2021, in north Minneapolis with a suspected carjacker when his squad car crashed into another car driven by Leneal Frazier, 40, of St. Paul. Frazier was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died. Cummings would be the first Minneapolis police officer to stand trial since Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in 2021.

Cummings is scheduled for a 3 p.m. plea hearing in Hennepin County District Court before Judge Tamara Garcia.

Cummings' attorney, Thomas Plunkett, did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Cummings, 39, is not in custody.

The trial was originally set for September 2022 but rescheduled for May 1, nearly two years after Frazier's death.

The 40-year-old St. Paul man's funeral at Minneapolis' Shiloh Temple was attended by Floyd's relatives and high-profile attorney Benjamin Crump, who told mourners that Frazier was an "innocent man minding his business" who was killed by Minneapolis police for not following its own chase policy. Frazier left behind six children.

Frazier's death sparked a review of the city's police pursuit policy, which says police may not initiate a pursuit or must end one if it "poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."

Minneapolis attorney Jeff Storms, who is representing Frazier's family, previously told the Star Tribune that he filed a notice of claim against the city — signaling a possible lawsuit after the criminal case is resolved. Storms did not return calls Thursday morning.

According to charges, Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle carjacked at gunpoint. The pursuit stretch about 20 blocks, reaching speeds up to 100 mph on residential streets where the speed limits are posted at 25 mph.

He was traveling about 78 mph when he hit Frazier at the intersection of N. Lyndale and 41st avenues.

Plunkett filed a motion in March 2022 asking the court to dismiss the case, but Judge Garcia denied.

"The accident was caused by Mr. Cummings driving 78-100 mph in a 25-mph residential zone, through a red light, and into an active intersection. These actions unquestionably caused the death of an innocent bystander ..." Garcia wrote in her decision.

