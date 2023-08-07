More from Star Tribune
Local
Brawl breaks out at Washington County Fair over weekend
More than 50 juveniles and young adults were involved; two were cited.
www.startribune.com
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao is sentenced
Thao was sentenced to 57 months for aiding and abetting manslaughter by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.
Randball
Bomba Squad is back — but Twins' 2019 home run record is in danger
The Twins smashed seven home runs in a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. But there's a threat to the Bomba Squad's record lurking in the National League.
Vikings
Tackling a challenge, Evans saving football career by relearning basics
After three concussions ended his rookie season, cornerback Akayleb Evans knows that he needs to relearn how to tackle in order to keep his football career from a dangerous end.
Business
Grocery prices may fall next year for inflation-weary consumers
Food inflation is expected to cool in 2024, but a lot of unknowns make for a wide range of possibilities.