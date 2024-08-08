Minnesota’s August primary election is Tuesday, and voting is already underway.
Under state law, early voting began 46 days before the primary, which will determine which candidates land on the state’s general election ballot in November. Already more than 85,000 Minnesotans have had their absentee ballots accepted by the Secretary of State’s office.
“This is the opportunity for every voter in Minnesota to help determine who or what is on the menu,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said as early voting started, encouraging eligible voters to cast a ballot.
Recent law changes allow Minnesotans with felony convictions who are no longer incarcerated to vote in the primary and all state elections, and voters can now opt to be placed on a permanent absentee voting list.
Here’s what you need to know about the primary and how to cast your ballot.
What is the primary election?
Primary elections determine which candidates from each party will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for federal, state and local offices. The presidential primary in Minnesota was held in March, but there might be more than one Republican running for Congress in your area, or several DFL candidates running for the state House. Only one from each party can be on your ballot in November.