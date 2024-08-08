How much time do I have to mail in my absentee ballot?

You can mail in your ballot any time during the 46-day window before the election, as long as your ballot is received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, when polls close. Otherwise, it won’t be counted. Give your mail carrier a few days to get your ballot to your local election office.

Can I drop off my mail-in ballot in person?

You have up until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return your ballot to the office that sent it to you. Remember: do not go to your polling place to drop off your ballot — it must be returned to your local election office.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

If time allows, contact your local election office to ask for a new ballot. If there’s not enough time, the Secretary of State’s office recommends completely crossing out the name of the candidate you accidentally marked and then marking your ballot for the candidate you prefer.

What if I voted early but want to change my vote?

You can spoil your ballot and submit a new one through July 25. Each mail-in ballot has its own ID number that will be invalidated if you submit a new ballot, so you won’t be voting twice.

Can I check to make sure my ballot made it to my local election office?

The status of mail-in ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State’s website.

Can I vote early in person?