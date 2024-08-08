Elections

Everything you need to know to cast your ballot in Minnesota’s August primary election

The results of Tuesday’s primary will shape the candidate matchups that voters will choose from in November.

By Briana Bierschbach

Star Tribune

August 8, 2024 at 10:43PM
Mursal Jama votes in the presidential primary at Brian Coyle Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s August primary election is Tuesday, and voting is already underway.

Under state law, early voting began 46 days before the primary, which will determine which candidates land on the state’s general election ballot in November. Already more than 85,000 Minnesotans have had their absentee ballots accepted by the Secretary of State’s office.

“This is the opportunity for every voter in Minnesota to help determine who or what is on the menu,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said as early voting started, encouraging eligible voters to cast a ballot.

Recent law changes allow Minnesotans with felony convictions who are no longer incarcerated to vote in the primary and all state elections, and voters can now opt to be placed on a permanent absentee voting list.

Here’s what you need to know about the primary and how to cast your ballot.

What is the primary election?

Primary elections determine which candidates from each party will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot for federal, state and local offices. The presidential primary in Minnesota was held in March, but there might be more than one Republican running for Congress in your area, or several DFL candidates running for the state House. Only one from each party can be on your ballot in November.

For voters in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, there will be a DFL primary race that includes U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels. In Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race, there’s a Republican primary between endorsed GOP candidate and former NBA player Royce White and Joe Fraser, a businessman and former Navy intelligence officer.

In nonpartisan races, the top vote-getters advance to November’s election.

Can I vote in primary races for both major parties?

No. Once you get your ballot, you can only vote for candidates from one political party. If you vote for candidates from more than one political party, your votes will not count. Each party has a separate column on the ballot.

What about party registration and privacy?

Minnesota does not have political party registration, and your party preference in the August primary is not made public.

I want to vote early by mail. How do I request a mail-in ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website if you’re eligible to register and vote in Minnesota. To apply online, you must provide a valid email address and either your Minnesota-issued driver’s license number, a state ID card or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You can also print out a paper application and mail it to your local election office.

I received my ballot in the mail. Now what?

You can vote now, but a few extra steps are required when voting by mail. You’ll need a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to act as a witness as you complete your ballot and vote. That witness must then sign a signature envelope included with your absentee ballot and list that person’s address. Notaries need to write down their name and title and sign the signature envelope.

Most Read

list card image
Elections

Fact check: Walz retired from Army National Guard after 24 years to run for Congress

list card image
Elections

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz hold rally in battleground western Wisconsin

list card image
Elections

Dog parks, Diet Dew and car sickness: A collection of tidbits about Gov. Tim Walz

list card image
Elections

Tim Walz’s military record, National Guard departure get new scrutiny

How much time do I have to mail in my absentee ballot?

You can mail in your ballot any time during the 46-day window before the election, as long as your ballot is received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, when polls close. Otherwise, it won’t be counted. Give your mail carrier a few days to get your ballot to your local election office.

Can I drop off my mail-in ballot in person?

You have up until 8 p.m. on Election Day to return your ballot to the office that sent it to you. Remember: do not go to your polling place to drop off your ballot — it must be returned to your local election office.

What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

If time allows, contact your local election office to ask for a new ballot. If there’s not enough time, the Secretary of State’s office recommends completely crossing out the name of the candidate you accidentally marked and then marking your ballot for the candidate you prefer.

What if I voted early but want to change my vote?

You can spoil your ballot and submit a new one through July 25. Each mail-in ballot has its own ID number that will be invalidated if you submit a new ballot, so you won’t be voting twice.

Can I check to make sure my ballot made it to my local election office?

The status of mail-in ballots can be tracked on the Secretary of State’s website.

Can I vote early in person?

Yes. You can cast an absentee ballot at your county elections office through Aug. 12. You can do this during the office’s normal business hours, and some might offer extended hours or additional locations for early voting. Offices will be open for extra hours closer to Election Day. You can find where you can cast your ballot early on the Secretary of State’s website.

What if I’m not registered?

You had until July 23 to register to vote ahead of the primary, but if you missed that deadline, you can provide proof of residence at an in-person voting location on Election Day.

What about voting on Election Day?

Polls are open on Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line before polls close you are still allowed to cast a ballot. You can use the Secretary of State’s poll finder to figure out your Election Day voting location.

How can I get added to the automatic absentee ballot list?

Starting June 1, Minnesota voters can sign up to be automatically sent an absentee ballot before every election. Eligible voters can choose to join the permanent absentee voter list by checking a box when registering to vote or updating their registration application online at the Secretary of State’s website.

What questions do you have?


Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More
Elections

Everything you need to know to cast your ballot in Minnesota’s August primary election

The results of Tuesday’s primary will shape the candidate matchups that voters will choose from in November.

News & Politics

GOP throwing everything against the Walz to see what sticks

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was happy to see Lt. Col Ryan Kelly. Kelly and Walz deployed together and now Kelly leads the unit. Walz stopped by the Minnesota National Guard holiday gathering at the joint force headquarters. Behind them on the right is Deputy Adjutant General Sandra Best.

Elections

What’s going on in Walz’s former Minnesota congressional district?