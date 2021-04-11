More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial resumes around 8:45 a.m.
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
2 men shot, found dead near scene of a two-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis
No arrests have been made, according to police.
The Wolves Beat
Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell shine late in Wolves' victory over Bulls
The duo are showing chemistry now that they're able to play regularly together.
Golf
Souhan: Hideki Matsuyama's Masters victory is a breakthrough for Japan
A golf-loving nation finally secured its first men's major championship, and at Augusta National no less.