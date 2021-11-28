More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Zimmer goes after 49ers: 'These guys hold all the time'
NFL Insider: The 49ers have an affection for holding, Mike Zimmer said after Sunday's loss during a critique of the officials that could get him fined by the league.
West Metro
School bus driver admits to killing pedestrian in Brooklyn Park, fleeing scene
Prosecutors say they will seek a four-year term at sentencing in January.
Wild
Hot Hartman breaks third-period tie in Wild win over Tampa Bay
Ryan Hartman's fifth goal in the last six games sparked the Wild to a 4-2 victory over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
Sports
Reusse on Buxton's deal, Vikings losing and never, ever doubting Fleck
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery to chew through a big weekend in Minnesota sports, highlighted by the Gophers beating the Badgers and a deal for Byron Buxton.
Vikings
Souhan: Cousins fails to meet moment against 49ers; Vikings really need him now
Quarterback Kirk Cousins no longer has the comfort of relying on a good defense or a great running back. Now it's time to earn his big salary.