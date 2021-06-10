Hang on to your umbrellas and patio furniture! Pop-up storms like the one that swept through the Twin Cities on Wednesday evening might become a more regular occurrence as high temperatures persist over the next week or two, according to the National Weather Service.
"Basically what happens is with all of the warmth and the heat that we get from the sun heating the pavement, and the radiating heat upward, we can get some of these storms to pop up," NWS meteorologist Tyler Hasentein said.
Despite the intense downpour, though, these storms usually don't last long enough to alter the current drought conditions, Hasentein said.
Maya Miller • 612-673-7086
