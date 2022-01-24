Jordan Parent of Forest Lake is working her way toward the state Nordic skiing meet.

JORDAN PARENT

Forest Lake • Nordic skiing

Parent, a junior, can be her own worst critic. She has been so consistently good this season she hasn't had to be.

"When I'm not getting the results I want I can beat myself up," Parent said. "I am always pushing myself to do better."

Parent has been the medalist in four races this season and teamed up with sophomore Chloe Erickson to win two relay events.

"I got off to a really good start this year," Parent said. "I think I have gotten better technique-wise. I am faster."

Parent finished fifth in the state meet a year ago after taking third place as a freshman. The state cross-country races this season are Feb. 16-17.

"Hopefully, I peak at the right time," said Parent, the team captain.

Parent finished second, 3.5 seconds behind two-time state champion Molly Moening, in the 5-kilometer freestyle portion of the Mesabi East Invitational in early January.

"Jordan is a great leader," Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright said.

ASHTON SIVILAY

Jordan • basketball

Sivilay is averaging 24.8 points per game, including a 42-point performance and two 30-point games. He is shooting 65% from the floor and 79% from the free-throw line. "He has taken his game up a couple notches this year," Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. "It's been fun to watch his development."

IZZY HAYDEN

Wayzata • gymnastics

The Trojans senior doesn't seem to be bothered by the cold or reminders of it. Hayden won the all-around competition with a score of 37.25 at the Below Zero Invitational. She also won the uneven bars with a career-high mark of 9.35, leading the Trojans to the team title with a season-best score of 145.85.

CHARLIE EGELAND

Breck/Blake • swimming

In the Class 1A True Team state meet won by Breck/Blake, he won the 200-yard individual medley in a meet-record time of 1 minute, 53.43 seconds, won the 100 breaststroke, and swam a leg on the winning 200-medley and 200-freestyle relay teams.

AYLA BROWN

Becker • basketball

The junior guard scored a career-high 34 points, shooting 13-for-21 from the floor, in a 92-52 victory over Princeton. Brown also had seven assists and four steals. She is 32-for-54 from the field and 12-for-20 from three-point range in her past four games, all wins for the Bulldogs.

JOSHUA NELSON

West Lutheran • Alpine skiing

Nelson appears to be peaking at the right time. The Warriors junior has been the medalist in his past two races at Buck Hill. He finished 16th in the state meet a year ago after an eighth-place finish as a freshman.

IYLA RYSKAMP

Orono • hockey

Records are meant to be broken, so Ryskamp is breaking her own. She broke her single-season school record last week, running her point total to 65 (32 goals, 33 assists), and also netted her 100th career goal. "She is having a great season and high school career," Spartans coach Sean Fish said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.