Minneapolis' ethics officer has received "close to 30" complaints from people raising concerns over Mayor Jacob Frey's handling of the Amir Locke killing — and activists are promising to deliver more this afternoon.

The filings come after the launch of an online campaign — dubbed the Residents' Complaint — encouraging people to submit a form ethics complaint against Frey. Organizers said on social media that they plan to deliver more complaints to City Hall at noon Friday.

The complaints come as Frey — two months into his second term — is facing renewed criticism of his handling of the Minneapolis Police Department after an officer fatally shot 22-year-old Locke while executing a no-knock warrant in connection with a homicide investigation. Locke's death re-energized a national debate about banning no-knock warrants and led local activists to call for the firing of the officer who fired the fatal shots, and the resignations of Frey and interim police Chief Amelia Huffman.

Police wrote in court documents unsealed this week that they had requested a no-knock warrant to ensure officer safety and preserve potential evidence in a St. Paul homicide investigation. Minneapolis SWAT officers stormed into the Bolero Apartments on Feb. 2 yelling "Search warrant!" without knocking, police body camera video showed. Locke was asleep on a couch under a blanket, and he stirred after an officer kicked the couch. He had a gun in his right hand and was shot within seconds.

The ethics complaint focuses on three areas. It says Frey and Huffman "intentionally and recklessly misrepresented the facts" of the case, including when the Minneapolis Police Department referred to Locke as a suspect four times in a news release. No records indicate that Locke was thought to be involved in the homicide that prompted police to execute the no-knock search warrant.

The complaint notes that Frey has authority over the Police Department under the city's charter and says he "has violated and continues to violate his duty to the public in allowing this murder to go without discipline and discharge." City officials have said Mark Hanneman, the officer who shot Locke, was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.

The ethics complaint also says there was "a massive failure to exercise judgment to further the best interest of the city" when Minneapolis police insisted on a no-knock search warrant, despite St. Paul's initial application for a standard warrant that would have required officers to announce themselves.

"This lethal failure to exercise appropriate discretion led to the extrajudicial execution of Amir Locke, an innocent man, and added to the existing community trauma from the ongoing excessive use of force by the MPD," the complaint says. "The Mayor is in control of the Minneapolis Police Department and must be held accountable for its ethics violations, both in the case of Amir Locke, as well as in the case of the various other police brutality violations of his MPD."

Frey's office hasn't yet commented on the complaints.

In keeping with its typical protocols, the city said it will dismiss duplicative complaints and in the end review just one.

The city's ethics officer, Susan Trammell, will conduct an initial review and can dismiss any complaints that are "duplicative of another complaint, untimely or not meriting further investigation on their face or solely involving aspirational sections of the [ethics] code."

If Trammell dismisses a complaint, the city's Ethical Practices Board — which consists of people appointed by the county's chief judge and the deans of two law schools — can uphold or reject her decision. If the board sustains the complaint, it provides recommendations for sanctions and refers the matter to the City Council. The process could include an investigation and hearings.