Loons veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay returns back to action and his team's starting 11 tonight in Nashville and Aaron Schoenfeld starts for Kei Kamara at striker.

So, too, does fellow midfielder Kevin Molino, who goes back into the 11 after he was a second-half sub in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in his first game back from a hamstring injury that kept him out since a Sept. 19 game against Houston.

Finlay is getting his 150th MLS start tonight as well while Robin Lod is getting a rest from the starting 11 and is designated a sub instead.

Coach Adrian Heath suggested Monday there'd be more lineup juggling here in this coronavirus condensed season to get certain players rest. He also had to do some juggling after starting central midfielder Jan Gregus left Monday to play for his Slovakia national team, maybe for the rest of the month.

Jacori Hayes will start in Gregus' place, beside Hassani Dotson while defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso remains out injury for at least one more game.

Molino will start on the left side, Finlay on the right and attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso in the middle behind Schoenfeld in a 4-2-3-1 formation Heath has decided upon for tonight.

Newcomer Bakaye Dibassy moved from left center back to starting left back because Chase Gasper is suspended tonight because of yellow-card accumulations. Jose Aja moves in Dibassy's center-back spot.

Here's tonight's Loons lineup:

Aaron Schoenfeld

Kevin Molino Emanuel Reynoso Ethan Finlay

Hassani Dotson Jacori Hayes

Bakaye Dibassy Jose Aja Michae Boxall Romain Metanire

Dayne St. CLaair

Substitutes: Robin Lod, Kei Kamara, Raheem Edwards, Brent Kallman, James Musa, Marlon Hairston, Adrian Zen