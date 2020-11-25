We're still here, spending more time together at home than ever before. And yet time marches on toward Thanksgiving and Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. How to make the holidays feel special when we've been cooped up for so long? One way is by leaning even more into home and loved ones. Think about what food, drink and fun will bring you together and add a festive flair. We hope these ideas for gifts that make you cozier and jollier and, yes, maybe a little plumper, will take on added meaning when shared with those you love.

Comfort zone

1 / Head rest

Add cheer and the warmth of wool with colorful pillows made by a women's cooperative in Peru and sold from a small Wisconsin town. Insert is feather and down. From $99, culturalcloth.com

2 / Winter blooms

Felt flowers add brightness to gray days and make any room warmer. A Finnish Mon Amie pitcher does double duty as a vase. Flowers $5 each, vase $55, American Swedish Institute, asimn.org

3 / Lounge around

This ribbed top with slightly belled sleeves is sewn in Lisa Hackwith's sun-drenched St. Paul studio, using ethically sourced fabric with heft to make it cozy. $89, hackwithdesignhouse.com

4 / Get cracklin'

Wood wicks crackle and snap, giving you the sense of being near an old-fashioned log fireplace, even if yours is gas. Sold as singles (Sexy Lumberjack, anyone?) and gift sets, like this Hygge Home Box. $28, sotacracklers.com

5 / Spot of fun

You've seen the speckled pattern on hats. Now the company known for donating half of its proceeds to fight pediatric cancer has spun their material into something to wrap your whole body. $95, loveyourmelon.com

6 / Body heat

A classic, brushed wool throw with festive fringe keeps you snug and your space colorful. $145, asimn.org

7 / Llama drama

Tuck this fuzzy llama ornament on the tree or use it as a gift tag — or anywhere else that needs brightening. $12, Minneapolis Institute of Art, artsmia.org

8 / Flip into warmth

Minnetonka Moccasins have become classics, whether you choose a sturdier sole for quick dashes outdoors, or an indoor slipper for scuffing about the house. $45, minnetonkamoccasin.com

­— Sue Campbell

In the kitchen

1 / Tie one on

You cook like a chef, now look like one, too. BA Craftmade Aprons was started by a Minnesota mom with three sons in the restaurant business, and now are worn by some of the area's top chefs. From $60, craftmadeaprons.com

2 / Dishing out

When it's time to do the dishes, go ahead and throw in the towel — perhaps this one with a cute plaid design from the Minneapolis Institute of Art gift shop. $20, artsmia.org

3 / Winter fun

Established in 1946, hometown favorite Nordic Ware is the gift that keeps on giving. This season's new offering, the Winter Wonderland Loaf Pan, cries out for a dusting of powdered sugar. $39, nordicware.com

4 / State of baking

Show your Minnesota pride on a dessert plate, and grab another as a gift topper or tree ornament, $2.99, cooksofcrocushill.com

5 / Boredom buster

Are Fjelsted Nord's solid wood cutting boards, handcrafted in Hastings, art or accessory? You decide. From $395, cooksofcrocushill.com

6 / Art in motion

Take a little piece of art home from Mia, which stocks works from local artists like Kerry Brooks of Dock 6 pottery. Find trays, trivets, coasters and more to elevate your holiday table. $12-$50, artsmia.org

7 / Flip for flapjacks

Morning never tasted so good. Locally grown emmer and oats are the main ingredients in Baker's Field's farm-to-table pancake mix — hearty and delicious. $9.95, available at goldenfig.com

­­­— Nicole Hvidsten

Making spirits bright

1 / Cheers to science

Appeal to the inner (or outer) lab rat with Periodic Tableware's beaker pilsner glasses. Not a beer fan? Other styles are available, too. Set of two, $36; Science Museum of Minnesota, smm.org

2 / Tiny bubbles

Winemaker Josie Boyle uses Minnesota grapes and the French method to produce her Mousse sparkling wines in both dry and sweet varieties. $20, moussewinery.com

3 / Hey, Babe

Made locally by Sew Much More, this felted Minnesota icon is really an ornament, but works just as well as bottle decor. $15, Minneapolis Institute of Art; artsmia.org

4 / Tequila!

Longtime Minnesotans Alejandro and Christine Barajas' line of small-batch organic tequila, El Nivel, is 100% agave, and produced in Mexico by family members. Flavors range from Reposado (which means rested) to ghost pepper. From $45; check elniveltequila.com for locations

5 / Form meets function

A sleek corkscrew-wine stopper combo is handcrafted from Cambria quartz; available in multiple designs. $50, cambriausa.com

6 / Shock top

Warm up your favorite bottles with handmade ceramic bottle stoppers from local artist Kerry Brooks. $25, dock6pottery.com

7 / Sample sale

Crooked Water Spirits can't have in-store tastings, so they're bringing the tastings to you. Choose one of two — or both — "volumes," each with five (50 ml) sample-size bottles and a QR code for a tasting with owner-founder Heather Manley. $25, crookedwaterspirits.com

— Nicole Hvidsten

Home spa

1 / Silk luxury

Light as a feather, this short silk kimono feels soft against the skin, and its bold floral print gives it extra appeal. $320, flirtboutique.com

2 / Pain reliever

Bath salts have long been prescribed to relieve aching muscles and soothe frayed nerves. Now comes Nell's Remedies Champion Soak, with ingredients including turmeric, ginger and bergamot. Sounds delicious, but no sipping. $25, nellsremedies.com

3 / Smooth skin

Ashy Larry's body butters, made in small batches in Minneapolis, forgo harsh chemicals in favor of natural oils and scents like sweet orange, rosemary and jasmine. As Larry says, "Stay smooth, people." $18, ashylarryskincare.com

4 / Pucker up

Exfoliating winter-chapped lips makes them soft and kissable. Locally owned Yumi offers Sugar Lip Scrub and Melon Sugar Lip Scrub for just that reason. $13, yumicosmetics.com

5 / Scent-sation

Set the mood for pampering by lighting a few Koselig candles, with scrumptious aromas including balsam fir and clove and lavender and spruce. The name of the company is Norwegian for cozy, but its meaning is more like hygge. Let that soak in while you're soaking. $20, koseligcandleco.com

6 / Sip 'n chill

We won't judge if you want to pour yourself a nice Bordeaux while lounging in your robe or relaxing in the bath. This 2017 Légende red blend is a go-to value. Under $20, various stores

7 / Bath time

Pacha products — soaps, scrubs, froth bombs and kid-pleasers like Soap Slime — smell great and are all cruelty free, ethically sourced and give back to clean water and hygiene education efforts. The company's slogan is "Feel Good. Do Good." $6-$12, Rose and Loon in Rosedale or pachasoap.com

— Sue Campbell

Pampered pets

1 / Doggone hoodie

The MN Dog Lover Hoodie lets you proclaim your love for Minnesota dogs loud and proud. Made by Sidewalk Dogs, a Minneapolis-based company that curates and shares dog-related activities and events as well as pet-friendly businesses and locations. $45, sidewalkdog.com/shop

2 / On the wall

In addition to cute cubbies, perches and steps, the St. Paul company Purrniture makes the Scoop, a wall-mounted perch for cats who love to be above the fray. $40, purrniture.com.

3 / It's plush playtime

No Minnesota-born or -bred dog should be unfamiliar with our fauna. Even if you do your best to keep your dog away from the squirrels in the backyard, she can play with the plush toys in the comfort of your home. Prices vary, copilotdogoutfitters.com

4 / Street smart

With a simple, black-and-white collar from First Ave. and 7th St. Entry, your pup can show the world just how musically inclined — and thoughtful — his owner is. $10.83. first-avenue.com

5 / A new leash

Handcrafted in St. Paul by Mendota Pet, these practical rope-style leashes come in a wide range of colors, patterns and varying lengths and widths — whatever suits your picky pooch. $14.50-$22.50, copilotdogoutfitters.com.

6 / Sleeping in style

Let your dog bed down in True North style with the Pendleton Glacier National Park Kuddler. (A portion of sales is donated to the National Park Foundation.) Available in three sizes. $169-$259, copilotdogoutfitters.com.

7 / Ornamental tags

Artisan Kelly Ringer personalizes an impressive range of wood and leather products for her Park Rapids-based Cellar Co., including laser-engraved wooden dog tags and dog-themed holiday ornaments. $10-$20, cellarco@esty.com.

­­— ­Connie Nelson

Snack time

1 / Fear factor

Tuck a few completely edible insect suckers from the Science Museum of Minnesota in the kids' stockings and they might wonder if they've been naughty or nice. $2.78, smm.org

2 / Cookies with a kick

Hold off putting these on a dessert plate; they're savory, not sweet. The makers have plenty of recipes, so if cayenne shortbread by A Gourmet Thyme is too far out of the box, there are other flavors, too. $6.95, agourmetthymetoo.com

3 / Poppin' fresh

Annie B's leaves no kernel uncovered, whether it's the classic caramel (a bestseller) or the jalapeño cheddar. Popped in small batches in St. Paul, Annie B's is available in several flavors and sizes. $6 for 6 oz., anniebs.com

4 / Minnesota spice

Micro-brewed salsa from Hugo? You betcha. Clyde's Premium Salsas has been making small batches since 1997, when two friends were on a quest for fresh-tasting salsa. From $4, widely available

5 / Great temptation

Guilt-free Eden Apples dried apple chips are seasoned with an old family recipe, and are now made by Minnesota Harvest in Jordan. $11 for 5 oz., available at goldenfig.com

6 / Warming trend

Pair one of Worker B's loose-leaf herbal teas — or hot cocoa mix from the Birchwood Cafe — with an artisan mug and you have a cozy gift set. But you may choose to keep it for yourself. Cocoa mix, $7, birchwoodcafe.com; teas, $25, worker-b.com; mug, $24, dock6pottery.com

7 / Caramel delight

When your sweet tooth can't decide, choose a selection of Annie B's handcrafted caramels, a local mainstay since 1978. Perfect as a snack or, when melted, as an ice cream topping. Several flavors available, $6, anniebs.com

8 / Say cheese

Gift Cambria's quartz cheese slicer, perhaps paired with a selection of locally produced meat and cheese from The Grocer's Table in Wayzata. $29, shop.cambriausa.com

­— Nicole Hvidsten

This and that

1 / Feeling blue

The decorative swirls in this Kosta Boda crystal vase make each one unique — and stunning. $110, American Swedish Institute, asimn.org

2 / DIY charm

Choose birthstones, letters and Zodiac medallions to customize a necklace for your favorite jewelry lover. Necklace $87.50, charms from $8, larissaloden.com

3 / Counter proposal

Long trays from hometown countertop makers Cambria can be used for display, for serving or as the base for a holiday centerpiece. $89 to $110, cambriausa.com

4 / Cozy conversations

When game night gets too rowdy, bring out The Hygge Game — "300 thought-provoking questions designed to spark meaningful conversation" ­— possibly the most Scandinavian game ever. $24, asimn.org

5 / Bright side

Put a smile on someone's face with this whimsical Hoptimist figure, perfect for desktop or windowsill. $32, asimn.org

6 / Hands on

A cheerful winter garland for your tree, or entryway, or kitchen window or ... anywhere. Each 5-foot swag comes with eight mini-mittens handmade from leftover materials, not a bit going to waste. $64, stellergoods.com

7 / Throwing shade

Take care of Dad by making him look good and keeping him safe. Based in St. Louis Park, Coolibar's clothes offer UV protection for outdoor fall and winter sports, including this Sonora quarter-zip shirt, $79, coolibar.com

— Sue Campbell and Nicole Hvidsten

Electric avenue

1 / Hands-free and germ-free

The PhoneSoap 3 safely sanitizes your phone while it charges using UV-C technology. It takes just 10 minutes, and automatically shuts off so there's no need to worry about wasting electricity or overheated phones. $80, bestbuy.com

2 / Lights, camera, action

Struggling to find the best lighting for yet another web call? This rechargeable light by QIAYA may be the answer. Perfect for web calls, selfies or late nights vlogging in the park, its lightweight design makes it easy to clip on to most devices and it doesn't take up much room in your bag, either. $18, Amazon.com

3 / Just like new

After Minnesota native Hannah Peck lost her engagement ring down the garbage disposal while scrubbing it with a toothbrush, she vowed to create a better diamond-cleaning system. The result is Juli, a sonic brush that gets into crevices and shakes loose gunk, leaving sparkles and shine. $160, julibrush.com

4 / Stream on

Those just dipping their toes into podcasting will sound — and look — the part with Audio-Technica's AT2020 streaming/podcasting pack. It includes a cardioid condenser USB microphone, professional monitor headphones and an adjustable desk-mount boom arm threaded with a USB cable. $200, microcenter.com

5 / Tune in — or out

Give the gift of silence this year. Bose's wireless QuietComfort earbuds have 11 levels of noise canceling and can easily go from no outside noise to full transparency — ideal for quick conversations. $280, bestbuy.com

­ ­— Sam worms and Sue Campbell

The great indoors

1 / Entertainment 101

Inspiration struck three University of Minnesota fraternity brothers while on a study break at campus hangout Stub & Herb's. Why not scale down the beer pong drinking game to fit on a desktop? The result was Scienz Games Co., which makes a line of finger-flicking tabletop games in northeast Minneapolis. Mini Pong Deluxe, $55; Mini Bag Toss Premium, $60; minibeerpong.com.

2 / Nailed it

Plymouth friends Matt Reck and Michael Nicholas came up with the idea of making a portable version of the bar game Minneschlagen, which involves hammering nails into a wooden stump. Their version features a slice of a Minnesota poplar, oak or cottonwood trunk printed with the state map and packaged in a wooden briefcase with a little hammer and 100 nails. They plant a tree for every game purchased. $99, minneschlagen.com.

3 / Fight or flight

We're all trying to hole up and survive the winter, and so are squirrels. That's the scenario depicted in Squirrel or Die, a card game by game designer Seppy Yoon, owner of the Minneapolis board game publishing company Fight in a Box. Squirrel or Die is a "combat memory" game where you have to choose from a grid of face-down cards, trying to find where you hid food, shelter or even love, while avoiding life-shortening hawks, cats and traps. It doesn't take long to determine the last rodent standing. In the game Processing, players are opportunistic collaborators after an alien invasion, trying to see who is best at toadying up to our new overlords by deciding which fellow humans will be food, lab rats or given their freedom. It's basically what happens after we discover the alien manual, "To Serve Man," is actually a cookbook. Squirrel or Die, $10; Processing, $30; fight-in-a-box.myshopify.com.

4 / 'Viking chess'

The Swedish lawn game Kubb, a sort of Nordic bocce ball, has become popular in the Upper Midwest. Since it involves throwing chunks of wood around, it's definitely an outside game. Get the 23-piece official tournament version of the game, made with splinter-resistant poplar and manufactured in the St. Louis Park garage of Jason Larson, owner of JP's Backyard Games. $115, jpsbackyardgames.yolasite.com.

5 / Puzzles with a twist

Jigsaw puzzles inspired by Minnesota landmarks like First Avenue, the Boundary Waters and the State Fair are a specialty of local puzzle maker PuzzleTwist. Puzzles like the 1,000-piece Moon Over Minneapolis or the 500-piece Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox by local artists Adam Turman and Mark Herman have differences between the completed puzzle and the picture on the box intended to amuse and surprise (and frustrate) solvers. $20 each, puzzletwist.com.

­­­— Richard Chin