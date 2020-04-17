An environmental group, Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness, and nine Minnesota businesses are appealing a federal judge’s decision on two controversial minerals leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden upheld the Trump administration’s decision to reissue the two minerals leases — resurrecting the Twin Metals mine project — after the Obama administration decided not to reissue the leases over the risk of polluting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

On Friday, the Minnesota coalition filed its appeal in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, saying “the fate of America’s most popular Wilderness is at stake.”