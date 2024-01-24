



Actor Jodie Comer already has an Emmy Award (for playing Villanelle in "Killing Eve") and a Tony Award (for playing a lawyer and victim of sexual assault in "Prima Facie"). Is an Audie in her future?

That's the award presented by the audiobook industry, which Comer joins with this week's release of a "Prima Facie" audiobook. A one-woman show and novel (both by Suzie Miller), it should lend itself well to the format.

The play consists of the lawyer, Tessa, addressing the audience about her career and beliefs. A specialist in defending men who are accused of sexual assault, she finds her views changing after she is assaulted by a co-worker. Shifting courtroom roles, when she brings the case to trial, she is re-traumatized and treated like a criminal.

"Prima Facie," which also played in movie theaters as part of National Theatre Live, is available Jan. 30 from MacMillan Audio and streaming services such as Audible.