You wanted your MTV. Decades later, will widespread exposure on that video channel lead to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

MTV, a dominant influential force in popular music in the '80s and '90s, heavily impacted the new slate of nominees for the Rock Hall of Fame that was announced Wednesday morning.

Pat Benatar, Devo, Duran Duran, Beck, Eminem, Eurythmics, Kate Bush, Lionel Richie and A Tribe Called Quest all prospered via MTV, and they appear on the Hall of Fame ballot, along with first-time nominees Carly Simon and Dolly Parton.

Eminem is the only name making the ballot in their first year of eligibility. An artist is eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record.

Returning nominees include Dionne Warwick, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and MC5.

The candidates represent a cross-section of genres, including punk, metal, pop, New Wave, hip-hop, country, alt-rock, Afrobeat and singer-songwriter.

Like 2021's ballot, this year's has more women than has typically been the case with the male-dominated Rock Hall. Seven of the 16 nominees last year were women; this time, it's six of 17. Of the more than 900 members inducted (more than 350 acts), only 8% have been women.

Last year, Carole King, Tina Turner and the Go-Go's joined the club, King and Turner each for a second time (King first as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin, Turner previously with Ike & Tina Turner).

More than 1,000 people — including musicians, industry executives, scholars and critics — are invited to vote for up to five nominees. There are no write-ins. There is a public online vote that has limited impact.

Inductees will be announced in May, with a ceremony in the fall.

Here is this voter's first-blush assessment, categorizing the nominees by "belongs," "borderline" or "meh." I'll have to refine my thinking before casting my official ballot for only five candidates.

Beck (first nomination). An ambitious, unpredictable, genre-blending, relentlessly innovative visionary. The "Loser" hitmaker is a winner so why don't I vote for him. Belongs

Pat Benatar (second). Remarkable classically trained rock pipes featured on a few key hits. While I'd like to see more women in the Rock Hall, this isn't the best shot. Meh

Kate Bush (third). Entrancing, literate, atmospheric music-maker whose influence can be heard in Bjork, Prince and others. She was huge in the U.K. but not so much in the U.S. Borderline

Devo (third). Known for a couple of hits and quirky videos, Devo crafted a catchy New Wave electronica, equal parts comical and futuristic, that was, like the Velvet Underground's music, more influential than immediately impactful. Belongs

Duran Duran (first). Video made these synth-loving glam Brits rock stars. Popular but not important enough. Meh

Eminem (first). This hip-hop titan has the flow, the fire and the courage to take on controversial topics. His "Lose Yourself" is in my all-time Top 10. Belongs

Eurythmics (second). Their "Sweet Dreams" and "Here Comes the Rain Again" are undisputed classics, Annie Lennox is a world-class singer and Dave Stewart a top-notch producer — and both have sparkled post-Eurythmics. Borderline

Judas Priest (third). These British headbangers are indeed heavy, and Rob Halford is a colorful, dynamic frontman with a near-operatic voice, but they're not my cup of metal. Borderline

Fela Kuti (second). Mixing traditional African rhythms with American funk and jazz, this Nigerian bandleader pioneered Afrobeat. His music and life were colored by politics and activism, leading to the Broadway musical "Fela." Belongs

MC5 (sixth). These Detroit dudes kicked out the jams by putting politics into garage rock, impacting future musicians more than listeners. Meh

New York Dolls (third). They were punk before punk was cool, and glam before Paul Westerberg discovered mascara. And they had some terrific songs like "Personality Crisis" and an influence that resonated around the world. Belongs

Dolly Parton (first). All-time great songwriter, all-time great performer and all-time great personality and person. She's been eligible since 1984, which is two years before the Rock Hall inducted its first class. Yes, she's country — with a rock 'n' roll attitude. Now let's nominate Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Belongs

Rage Against the Machine (fourth). One of the most ferocious live bands ever, this L.A. ensemble blends punk, funk, hip-hop and social justice into an essential full metal racket. Belongs

Lionel Richie (first). He cowrote "We Are the World," scored several middle-of-the-road hits and brings an engaging liveliness to the concert stage and "American Idol." His music is too easy, though. Meh

Carly Simon (first). The brilliant "You're So Vain" does not a Hall of Fame career make. There are more worthy women who haven't been nominated including Sade, Lucinda Williams, Mary J. Blige and Rickie Lee Jones, to name a few. Meh

A Tribe Called Quest (first). Pioneers of alternative hip-hop in the '90s, this Queens crew was jazzy, artful and intelligent. One of the hip-hop's most widely respected groups. Belongs

Dionne Warwick (second). An underrated singer with jazzy pop-soul instincts and a bigger collection of hits than people realize, well beyond the 1960s. Plus, she became an appealing personality via TV's "Solid Gold," infomercials for psychics, and, most recently, as the newly minted queen of Twitter. Belongs

