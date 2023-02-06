Emergency crews are on the scene of an apparent explosion Monday morning in East Bethel.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a news alert issued shortly before 9 a.m. that deputies and emergency medical responders were dispatched to an area near Viking Boulevard NE. and Greenbrook Drive NE. in response to "reports of an explosion in the area."

The alert continued, "This is an active scene. ... Please avoid the area so crews are able to work freely." Officials have made no mention of injuries, but a witness reported seeing ambulances arriving.

John Buchta said he was working at the East Bethel Auto Body on Viking Boulevard, when the shop shook hard from the blast at a new home under construction across the street .

"We were sitting in the office about 8:27 and it sounded like the shop blew up," said Buchta, who works across the street from the scene of the explosion. "I ran outside and saw no smoke, but I could smell something a little bit."

Buchta said he saw law enforcement squad vehicles, an air ambulance and at least one ground ambulance converging on the scene.

The explosion was big enough, he said, that "I got calls from Andover wondering what happened."

