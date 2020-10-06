The exotic and invasive emerald ash borer has been found in two more Minnesota counties — Carver and Sibley — and now is in 25 of the state’s 87 counties.

A tree care professional spotted several ash trees north of Belle Plaine that appeared to have been attacked by larvae, which tunnel and feed on the tree’s inner bark and disrupt its ability to transport water and nutrients. Eventually, the tree dies.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed that trees on both sides of the Carver-Sibley County line were infested with the emerald ash borer.

This was the first sighting of the borer in either county. As a result, the Agriculture Department placed both counties under an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the counties. The move will reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect, the department said.

Trees with infestations may show several signs, including woodpecker holes and bark cracks. Woodpeckers like emerald ash borer larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, larvae tunneling under the bark can cause the bark to split open, revealing the larval galleries underneath, the department said.

Earlier this year, infested trees were spotted in Rice and Mower counties in southern Minnesota. In the metro area, infestations have previously been reported in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Richfield, Bloomington, Edina and Eden Prairie and in Dakota, Washington and Anoka counties.

Minnesota has state has about 1 billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation, and the emerald ash borer “will have a major impact on Minnesota,” the Agriculture Department said.