WASHINGTON — Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, AP source says.
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, AP source says
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, AP source says.
The Associated Press
May 29, 2025 at 12:19AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, AP source says
Elon Musk leaves Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government, AP source says.