JERUSALEM — Israel's paramedic service says 2 people were killed when missile hit central Israel, 19 injured.
The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 3:50AM
The Associated Press
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman calls nuclear talks with the US ‘meaningless' after Israeli strikes, state TV reports
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman calls nuclear talks with the US ‘meaningless' after Israeli strikes, state TV reports.