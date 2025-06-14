DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman calls nuclear talks with the US ‘meaningless' after Israeli strikes, state TV reports.
The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 5:07AM
